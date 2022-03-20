Almost 50 years ago, Jack became a great influence in my life as a coach, mentor, and friend. Since that time all those years ago, the Lunsford family and my own family have remained close. We may have been separated by distance, but that did not diminish our common bonds of love and friendship. This is a tough loss for me, and for all who loved Jack. Prayers for Priscilla, Jackie, Doug and the entire Lunsford family. May you find solace, comfort, and healing, in knowing that Jack is wrapped in the arms of Jesus, in peace!

Keith Fisher Friend March 21, 2022