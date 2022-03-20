My condolences to family, friends and colleagues. Jack touched many lives through his dedicated career as an educator.
Joanna Van Der Tuin
Coworker
March 23, 2022
I worked with Jack at Omni Sports. He was a part time manager and I was one of the many high school kids that work with him. He served as a mentor and calming influence for all of us. I shared his passion for golf as a high school player. He took interest in my team and was always eager to hear about our matches. I appreciated his kindness and sincere interest. I am thankful to have known him.
Laurie Lambert Hopkins
March 22, 2022
My fondest memories of Jack revolve around the golf course. The trips to Kelly Greens and Lake Ozark. When we would get paired up on the golf course, it was time to light a cigar and beat the everyone else. Plus, many wonderful memories sitting out on the lanai chatting about golf and life.
Tom Lutz
Friend
March 21, 2022
Almost 50 years ago, Jack became a great influence in my life as a coach, mentor, and friend. Since that time all those years ago, the Lunsford family and my own family have remained close. We may have been separated by distance, but that did not diminish our common bonds of love and friendship. This is a tough loss for me, and for all who loved Jack. Prayers for Priscilla, Jackie, Doug and the entire Lunsford family. May you find solace, comfort, and healing, in knowing that Jack is wrapped in the arms of Jesus, in peace!
Keith Fisher
Friend
March 21, 2022
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Amanda Fisher
Friend
March 21, 2022
Had 4 great years at Oakville Senior High with him as one of the principals. A great man who passed his knowledge on to generations of graduates.
Aaron Johnke
Student
March 20, 2022
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Kimberly
Student
March 20, 2022
So many of us from Oakville High loved Mr. Lunsford! He treated us with kindness and respect and was always willing to take the time to listen. I have fond memories of speaking with him and working with him. Our Condolences to fine man! (DAC - OHS Class of 1992).
David A. Cunningham
Student
March 20, 2022
I worked with Jack at Mehlville High School for a number of years. He was quite skilled as a guidance counselor and always tried to help students make good decisions. My condolences to Jack’s family. He was so proud of all of you.
Jo Ann Berget
Coworker
March 20, 2022
Very sorry to hear of Jack’s passing. Jack loved his family and was so proud of all of them. I have great memories of fun times with Jack. He was a dedicated educator for many years and will be so missed.