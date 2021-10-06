Menu
Jack Purnell

Purnell, Jack

John 'Jack' H. Purnell was born on the 4th of July on the Eastern Shore of Maryland. Jack enjoyed life - a life that included business, international travel, and a devoted love for family and friends. He died peacefully after a long illness that he endured with remarkable patience and dignity.

Jack spent his younger years in Long Island, New York, followed by his teens in Beirut, Lebanon where his father took an overseas assignment. He then returned to the United States and graduated from John's Hopkins University with a B.S. in Chemical Engineering and an M.B.A. with distinction from Wharton.

He married Pat, his wife of 56 years, and moved to St. Louis where he was employed with Anheuser-Busch for 36 years. His many responsibilities included heading Corporate Planning and Development and Anheuser-Busch International, Inc. He served as a member of the Anheuser-Busch Strategy Committee and the Corporate Office.

To borrow a tagline from the Company, making friends was his business. He loved to travel, for work or pleasure, and developed solid friendships with his international business associates. Often, after difficult meetings or negotiations, he defused tensions over dinner with his famous sense of humor, sharing stories and jokes. He was a brilliant negotiator of 'the win-win' in business and personal interactions.

During retirement, Jack served on the boards of Mercy Medical Center in St. Louis and Gene Slay's Boys' and Girls' Club of St. Louis. He also worked as an 'Executive in Residence' in The John M. Olin School of Business at Washington University, where he advised students and taught a popular class for future marketers.

Jack will be remembered for his positive outlook, mentorship, generosity, kindness, humor, and genuine love for the treasured people in his life. His favorite karaoke song was 'My Way' by Frank Sinatra. His way of leading life was a good one.

Along with his wife, Pat, he is survived by his brother, two daughters, and three grandchildren.

Services: A private burial will be followed by a Celebration of Life at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Cancer Society or the Parkinson's Foundation.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Feeling blessed that I had the chance to learn so much from this extraordinary Man. To his beautiful family please accept my deepest condolences. Much love Jai´lynn
Jai´lynn Heyman
December 14, 2021
Dear Pat and the Girls... We all know that Jack was the most kind, lovable, and remarked man that anyone could ever know.... He is definitely irreplaceable, and will be missed by all that knew him, and never forgotten... Our love goes out to you and your family.....
Sherry and Brian Ciskowski
Family
October 8, 2021
I am so very fortunate and privileged to have had Jack as my boss, mentor, and friend. Thank you most honorable Jack-sensei for making my life better and Godspeed to you on your journey, dear friend.
Mark Schumm
October 7, 2021
I was saddened to learn that Jack passed on. I have known him for a number of years through Washington University Olin Business School. He was such a nice person and enjoyed our conversations. I am sending my condolences to friends and family who had the pleasure of knowing Jack.
Terry Wirtel
October 7, 2021
