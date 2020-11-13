Russell, Jack

passed November 10 surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Sharen (Hawkins) and sons John (Barbara), James, Matthew (Judy) and daughter Jane Erickson (Peter). He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Elaine, Michael, Maggie, Sydney, Frances, Kristen, Zach, Jason, Grant, and Jack, and five great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by daughter Janet Schenkel and grandson Wilford.

Jack worked for Carling Brewing Company, Illinois for 10 years before joining Anheuser Busch where he had many different positions spanning 34 years. He was Plant Manager of the St. Louis and Fairfield, California breweries, ending the last 10 years of his career as Senior Director of Corporate Safety and Risk Management. His job was a joy, and he spent his retirement years sharing wonderful stories to anyone who would listen.

Jack's greatest pleasure was tinkering in the garage, while enjoying a good cigar. He loved his RV and sharing camping trips with family. He treasured retirement in the Florida sunshine where he enjoyed entertaining family and friends and taking grandchildren for rides on his Vespa. Jack and his wife were members of Bonhomme Presbyterian Church.

Jack was a mentor to many, eager to give sage advice to those who needed him, and his loving, gracious and generous spirit lives on through the many he touched.

Services: Visitation is November 14 from 10:00 a.m. to noon at Buchholz Mortuary West, 2211 Clarkson Rd. (at Wilson), Chesterfied . Due to concerns with Covid, family members will not be present. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Siteman Cancer Center. A celebration of Jack's life will be held in July of 2021 for family and friends.