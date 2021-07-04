Bergen, Jackie "Jack" Lee

91, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021. Beloved husband of Jane Bergen (nee Eichhorn) for 71 years; loving father of Janice (the late Charles) Trendley and Ed (Sue) Bergen and Jackie (Peter) Florian; cherished grandfather of Emily (Darian) Puga, Tyler Driscoll, Chris (Katie) Bergen, Nick Bergen, Hallie Bergen, Drew Florian, Brian Florian and Danny Florian; treasured great-grand- father of four; dear uncle, cousin, and friend.

Jack worked as a partner in Paintcraft with stores in Webster, Kirkwood, and Crestwood for over 20 years before moving on to Brod Dugan where he was in charge of operations and manufacturing for more than 20 years. Jack was the charter president of Crestwood Rotary Club. He was a man of faith and devoted much of his time to the St. Lucas United Church of Christ where he served on the church council, was on the cemetery board, and was the head of ushers. Jack was the President of Crestwood Place Merchants for one year. Most of all, he loved his family. Jack will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, from 9:45 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Dardenne Presbyterian Church, 7400 S. Outer Rd. 364, (Dardenne Prairie) with memorial service immediately following at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to Dardenne Presbyterian Church.