Jacolyn L. Rolf

Rolf, Jacolyn L.

(nee Pieper), 79, of St. Louis, was Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on March 14, 2022. Wife of Thomas Rolf, mother of Matthew, Jennifer (Cory Weaver) and Mark (Lisa Hill). She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Mary Agnes. Grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, friend. She was an SLPS high school teacher for many years and was the first woman Clerk of the STL Board of Aldermen.

Services: Visitation at St. Ambrose, 5130 Wilson Ave. (63110), Wed., 3/23, 8:30 a.m. until Mass at 9:30 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's HS, 4701 South Grand Blvd. (63111), and St. Ambrose.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
8:30a.m. - 9:30a.m.
St. Ambrose
5130 Wilson Ave., MO
Mar
23
Service
9:30a.m.
St. Ambrose
5130 Wilson Ave., MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Many beautiful memories of the gentle and genteel Jackie. May all of your memories be blessed, Tom. My prayers and condolences. Shalom, Elsie
Elsie McGrath
Friend
March 22, 2022
Susie Van de Riet/Dan Brassil
March 22, 2022
Jackie was such a beautiful soul, always a smile on her face, loved her family. Blessed to have known her and have her in our lives. Rest in peace beautiful lady.
Steve & Debbie Menke
Family
March 21, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Jackie was a lot of fun in high school. we were a tight knit group who remained friends for over 60 years, I will remember her for her impish smile.
Tom Kearns
School
March 21, 2022
So sorry for your incredible loss, Tom. God bless you and your family.
Sandra Crowley
March 21, 2022
So sorry Tom. Remember sitting on your front porch with Pat.
Maureen McCourt
Other
March 21, 2022
