Rolf, Jacolyn L.

(nee Pieper), 79, of St. Louis, was Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on March 14, 2022. Wife of Thomas Rolf, mother of Matthew, Jennifer (Cory Weaver) and Mark (Lisa Hill). She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Mary Agnes. Grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, friend. She was an SLPS high school teacher for many years and was the first woman Clerk of the STL Board of Aldermen.

Services: Visitation at St. Ambrose, 5130 Wilson Ave. (63110), Wed., 3/23, 8:30 a.m. until Mass at 9:30 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's HS, 4701 South Grand Blvd. (63111), and St. Ambrose.