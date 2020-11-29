Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jacqueline A. O'Reilly-Gries

O'Reilly-Gries, Jacqueline A.

(nee Becker) Tuesday November 24, 2020.

Beloved wife of Melvin Gries and the late Herman Wolgast, the late Ben Menker and the late Robert O'Reilly; loving mother of Jacquelyn (Carl) Timmons and the late James Wolgast; dear grandmother of Daniel Timmons and Theresa Wolgast; dear step-mother, step-grandmother, step great-grandmother, aunt and friend.

Services: A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials to American Cancer Society appreciated. A service of KUTIS AFFTON Chapel.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.