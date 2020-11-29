O'Reilly-Gries, Jacqueline A.

(nee Becker) Tuesday November 24, 2020.

Beloved wife of Melvin Gries and the late Herman Wolgast, the late Ben Menker and the late Robert O'Reilly; loving mother of Jacquelyn (Carl) Timmons and the late James Wolgast; dear grandmother of Daniel Timmons and Theresa Wolgast; dear step-mother, step-grandmother, step great-grandmother, aunt and friend.

Services: A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials to American Cancer Society appreciated. A service of KUTIS AFFTON Chapel.