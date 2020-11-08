Schweppe, Jacqueline Joy

February 2, 1941 - October 31, 2020. Survived by her children: Jeanine Schweppe (Shawn), James Schweppe (Elizabeth), Jana Herrera (Carlos), Jeff Schweppe ( Elena), Jolyn Hunt (Tip), and Jack Schweppe (Nami), 14 Grandchildren and 15 Great-Grandchildren. Predeceased by her son Joseph B. Schweppe, Jr., mother Marjorie Henties, father Henry Henties, and brother Michael Henties.

Services: Family and friends are welcome to visit on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 9:00 to 11:00 AM at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, located at 6464 Chippewa Street, St. Louis, Missouri 63109. Following this time of visitation, a Graveside Service will be held at Resurrection Cemetery, 6901 MacKenzie Rd. St. Louis, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ALZOC.org/donate at the request of Jacque Schweppe. To leave a memory or condolence, please go to www.hoffmeistercolonial.com.