Eberhardt, Jacqueline Lee

(nee McGlothlan) Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James Eberhardt; loving mother of James (Patricia) and John (Cate) Eberhardt and Janet (the late Paul) Cassani; dear grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.

Services: Memorial visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, November 21, 1-3 p.m. Memorials to the Animal Protection Agency appreciated.