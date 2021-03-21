Wilberg, Jacqueline Messmer MSW, ACSW

(nee Guse) Asleep in Jesus Friday, March 19, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Jack Messmer; loving mother of Jennifer (Mike) Wientge and Juliet Messmer; dear grandmother of Nicole (John) Winter, Shelly, Melissa, Samantha, Jack and Alexis Wientge; dear aunt. sister-in-law, cousin, friend and master gardener.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, March 22, 4-8 p.m. Then at Resurrection Lutheran Church (9907 Sappington Rd., 63128) Tuesday, March 23, 9 a.m. until service at 10 a.m. Interment Our Redeemer Cemetery. Memorials to Animal Protection Agency appreciated.