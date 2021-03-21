Menu
Jacqueline Messmer Wilberg
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Wilberg, Jacqueline Messmer MSW, ACSW

(nee Guse) Asleep in Jesus Friday, March 19, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Jack Messmer; loving mother of Jennifer (Mike) Wientge and Juliet Messmer; dear grandmother of Nicole (John) Winter, Shelly, Melissa, Samantha, Jack and Alexis Wientge; dear aunt. sister-in-law, cousin, friend and master gardener.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, March 22, 4-8 p.m. Then at Resurrection Lutheran Church (9907 Sappington Rd., 63128) Tuesday, March 23, 9 a.m. until service at 10 a.m. Interment Our Redeemer Cemetery. Memorials to Animal Protection Agency appreciated.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Mar
23
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Resurrection Lutheran Church
9907 Sappington Rd, MO
Mar
23
Service
10:00a.m.
Resurrection Lutheran Church
9907 Sappington Rd, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
I just learned of Jackie´s death. I can´t express my sympathy and sorrow. I was very close to her and will miss her terribly. I´m very sorry for your loss.
Pam Conley
April 20, 2021
Please accept my sincere sympathy. I was so shocked to hear of Jackie's passing; she always appeared full of life & had such a strong, fun spirit. I only met her about 6 yrs. ago, but we became fast friends - we had alot in common & felt the same way about many things. She was very kind, thoughtful & caring. I feel extremely blessed to have been her friend. I lost my Sister quickly (a similar time period, in Dec 2019, due to a liver cancer) so I truly feel for all the family & what you're experiencing. I pray you'll be comforted thru this difficult time of grief. Heaven truly received another Angel when God welcomed her home. May Angels surround & support you all thru this sad time & help you to remember all the wonderful times you shared together, her lovely smile & joyful spirit.
Rhonda Powers
April 13, 2021
I have just learned about Jackie's passing and it saddens me deeply. She was so fun, warm, and understanding and I always looked forward to our time together. I hope her family knows that she will be missed by many people and that there is some comfort in that. Peace to Jackie's family.
Missy Rung-Blue
April 9, 2021
Jackie was the dearest woman. Kind, generous, loving and warm, with a twinkle in her eye. Her laugh was musical. You are missed, Jackie. I loved you. God grant you grace, and peace to your family for a life well lived.
Zeita Reed
March 23, 2021
My condolences for the loss of this lovely lady. She was such a kind hearted person and dear friend. It is so very hard to imagine that she is no longer with us. God be you and all of your all of your family during this difficult time.
Allen Strippgen
March 22, 2021
I was so sorry to hear about Jackie passing. Jackie was my therapist, but more than that she was my friend. She helped me thru some tough times and we continued to share things after those tough times. She helped me smile and laugh when I did not think I could. I will treasure my time with her and the memories I have. Her passing is a loss to all those around her.
Karen Litteken
March 22, 2021
