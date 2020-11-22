Bender, Jacquelyn White

On Sunday, November 15, 2020, Jacquelyn White Bender passed away at the age of 88 in Springfield, MO.

Jacquelyn, or Jackie as her friends called her, was born on February 21, 1932 in Herrin IL to John D. and Ola (Felts) White. Upon receiving her degree in Home Economics from University of IL at Urbana-Champaign, she moved to Chicago and joined Swift & Company's team of home economists, known as Martha Logan.

On June 26, 1955, Jackie married Eugene J. Bender, and together they raised two children, Janet and Joseph, in Florissant, MO.

A devout Southern Baptist, Jackie and Gene were charter members of Parker Road Baptist Church in Florissant, MO.

Jackie enjoyed cooking and baking and her family holiday meals were legendary. Nothing pleased her more than seeing her family gathered around the table enjoying the delicious dishes she had prepared.

Jackie was preceded in death by her father, John D. and mother, Ola, siblings, J.D., Robert and Evelyn, her husband of 59 years, Gene, and son Joe. She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Matthew Brooks of Springfield, MO, grandchildren Megan Trower, Nathan Brooks and Zachary and Amanda Teel, seven great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Services: Graveside services will be held in Herrin, IL at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Seasons Hospice in Springfield, MO or to Gideons International. Online condolences can be made at www.gormanscharpf.com.