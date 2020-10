Stegmann, James C.

Friday, October 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Darleen Stegmann (nee Fries); dear father of Brian (Shannon) Stegmann; dear grandfather of Taylor, Caelin and Lilliana Stegmann; our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, Godfather, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, October 21, 9 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Heart Association appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.