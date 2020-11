Sorensen, James Charles "Jim"

83, Tues., Nov. 10, 2020. Beloved husband of 59 years to Darlene Sorensen (nee Barton); loving father of 2; cherished grandfather of 2; our dear brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Jim He was a man of integrity, values and a deep faith in God. He enjoyed being alive and especially loved sitting in the sun.

Services: Private burial will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. www.boppchapel.com