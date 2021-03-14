Copeland, James C.

Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Beloved father of Dana M. (Lt. Kirk, SLPD) Deeken and Greta (Jim) Irwin; loving grandfather of Danielle (Kaili) Rich, Mikayla Deeken, Jessica Webster (Zack Brancato), Joshua Webster, Jessica (Scott) Wiegert and Jacklyn Irwin (Bill Pickman); dear great-grandfather of David, Lily, Viola, Skyler, Louis, Mya and Max; dearest brother of Denny Copeland and Rhonda Willis; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Memorial Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Monday, March 15, from 10a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Contributions to the American Cancer Society greatly appreciated.