James C. Copeland
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Copeland, James C.

Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Beloved father of Dana M. (Lt. Kirk, SLPD) Deeken and Greta (Jim) Irwin; loving grandfather of Danielle (Kaili) Rich, Mikayla Deeken, Jessica Webster (Zack Brancato), Joshua Webster, Jessica (Scott) Wiegert and Jacklyn Irwin (Bill Pickman); dear great-grandfather of David, Lily, Viola, Skyler, Louis, Mya and Max; dearest brother of Denny Copeland and Rhonda Willis; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Memorial Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Monday, March 15, from 10a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Contributions to the American Cancer Society greatly appreciated.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Mar
15
Service
12:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jim and I were friends for many years stayed in touch talking to each other by phone. Hadn´t heard from him in awhile I called to find his phone was no longer in service. After searching for the last month I found he had passed away. Never had a chance to pay my condolences I´ll always miss him calling I always answer my phone this is Jim he would always say-no this is Jim. I guess I´ll never hear that again. I will truly miss that. We went threw School together and stayed in touch. Both of us over 80 years old.
Jim Swanson
April 25, 2021
Very sorry to hear about cousin Jim, lots of memories from the old farm down on the paydown road.
Dean and Alice Ready
March 15, 2021
