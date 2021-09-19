Menu
James Doyle

Doyle, James

Jim was born in Cleveland OH in January 1954, graduated High School at St Edwards in 1972 and from Bowling Green State University in OH 1976, with his Bachelor's degree in Journalism Broadcasting. It was there that he found his love of radio as a student DJ. He began his radio career in 1976 in St Louis at KMOX then KADI-FM station. He accepted a job in Osaka, Japan and hosted Jim Doyle's American Music Station 1981-1985. He came back to St Louis in 1986 working for WMRY-FM and met his wife; it was love at first sight and married in 1988. They relocated to San Diego CA where Jim went on air at KJOY-FM. He crewed for 6 years with the sailing team of America-II US-42. While in San Diego, his son Seamus was born. Truly, his greatest joy was being a father. In 1995, Jim returned to St Louis at KEZK-FM, where he was on-air for about 17 years. He was proud to be a founding voice and contributor of RAFSTL/Classic107.3 in April 2013. His style was conversational, welcoming and engaged whether on air or in person; he lit up any room he entered, and he didn't know a stranger and loved to hear back from listeners. Even in his passing, Jim was still giving to others as an organ donor. He was a great man with a big voice and a giant heart who has taken his party elsewhere.

Jim was passionate about many causes. The December 5th Fund was founded in his community by a friend after the loss of his late wife to cancer. The December 5th Fund provides support to families during cancer treatment; in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jim's honor at www.december5th.org


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.
Enjoyed his programs and shows on Classic 107.3FM. 6 AM and coffee with Jim and the music he selected and welcoming conversation set my day up just perfect. Jim was give a special and unique gift that he used to make the world a better place to be through radio. He is very much missed! And Jim cannot be replaced!!
Elisabeth A Laspe
Other
September 21, 2021
My time with Jim was fleeting but, forever memorable. I had the extreme pleasure of Soulard Market Saturdays filled with much laughter, great conversation, and yes - a few libations. Jim leaves us with a big hole in our hearts and he will be dearly missed, however, his time spent here left an everlasting imprint that resonates within us all...Jim genuinely touched everyone he met and was highly regarded for his wit, kind heart, and his Irish smile. "May the wind always be at your back and the sun upon your face. And may the wings of destiny carry you aloft to dance with the stars" - George Jung...
Jess Martin
Friend
September 20, 2021
So sorry to hear this. My condolences to all who loved him.
Nancy Freer Sherwin
Friend
September 19, 2021
worked with Jim in radio. Great voice and an even nicer person. RIP
Robb Wolken
September 19, 2021
We are so sorry to hear this news. The obituary well describes the special qualities that made him such an amazing neighbor and friend to us. Our sincere condolences to Anne and Seamus. May the support of family and friends, and fond memories of Jim, carry you forward.
Rob Gibson and Angela Warner
Friend
September 19, 2021
Jim was the first to reply to the announcement of an upcoming radio reunion. "I'm there!"....... Jim, you will always be "there," to those of us who knew you. A treasure of a lad did God make, when He loaned you to us.....Ann and Seamus, I wish you strength through your profound sorrow - and future smiles. "We mortals laugh so that we may not weep." Peace, love. Pat
Pat Merelo
September 19, 2021
