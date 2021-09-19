Doyle, James

Jim was born in Cleveland OH in January 1954, graduated High School at St Edwards in 1972 and from Bowling Green State University in OH 1976, with his Bachelor's degree in Journalism Broadcasting. It was there that he found his love of radio as a student DJ. He began his radio career in 1976 in St Louis at KMOX then KADI-FM station. He accepted a job in Osaka, Japan and hosted Jim Doyle's American Music Station 1981-1985. He came back to St Louis in 1986 working for WMRY-FM and met his wife; it was love at first sight and married in 1988. They relocated to San Diego CA where Jim went on air at KJOY-FM. He crewed for 6 years with the sailing team of America-II US-42. While in San Diego, his son Seamus was born. Truly, his greatest joy was being a father. In 1995, Jim returned to St Louis at KEZK-FM, where he was on-air for about 17 years. He was proud to be a founding voice and contributor of RAFSTL/Classic107.3 in April 2013. His style was conversational, welcoming and engaged whether on air or in person; he lit up any room he entered, and he didn't know a stranger and loved to hear back from listeners. Even in his passing, Jim was still giving to others as an organ donor. He was a great man with a big voice and a giant heart who has taken his party elsewhere.

Jim was passionate about many causes. The December 5th Fund was founded in his community by a friend after the loss of his late wife to cancer. The December 5th Fund provides support to families during cancer treatment; in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jim's honor at www.december5th.org