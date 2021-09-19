Duncan, James Richard

peacefully passed away in the attentive care of Creve Coeur Manor on August 18, 2021. Jim was born in the city of St. Louis to the late Earl W. and Dena B. Duncan on July 9, 1946. His late sister, June Dee Duncan, provided him support over the years, leaving her condominium to him when she passed.

Jim began attending the nearby St. Martin's Episcopal Church, Ellisville. As he became a regular, he would often attend the Saturday service and all Sunday services. Of course, he wouldn't miss the coffee hour and treats. He always had a humorous story or politically correct riddle. He could be repetitive on occasion. The Church community welcomed him ---- although he was not always quiet and reserved. During the week, Jim bought and sold used books, collected aluminum cans and drove his car visiting with many in the community. He was a happy soul and after receiving Communion, he would dance down the aisle to his seat. His last years were clouded by dementia, and he slowly lost the jovial spirit he had carried through his life. We will miss Jim.

Services: An in person service will be scheduled in the fall at St Martin's Episcopal Church with his remains placed in the Church Columbarium. Contributions in his honor can be made to St Martin's Episcopal Church, Ellisville, MO or to St. Louis University Geriatric Psychiatry Project.