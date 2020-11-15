Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
James E. Koechling

Koechling; James E.

Entered into rest on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Jeanne Koechling (nee Rose); loving father of Elizabeth (the late David) McFarland, Eric (Cathrine) Koechling and the late Michael Birkenmeier and Kimberly Koechling; our dear grandpa, great-grandpa, brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd. on Monday, November 16, 11:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), St. Louis, MO 63129
Nov
16
Funeral
11:30a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), St. Louis, MO 63129
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.