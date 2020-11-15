Koechling; James E.

Entered into rest on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Jeanne Koechling (nee Rose); loving father of Elizabeth (the late David) McFarland, Eric (Cathrine) Koechling and the late Michael Birkenmeier and Kimberly Koechling; our dear grandpa, great-grandpa, brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd. on Monday, November 16, 11:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.