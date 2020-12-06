Meuser, James E. 'Jim'

passed away, Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Melinda L. Meuser (nee McLeane); dear father of Kevin, Keith and Jason Meuser; loving grandfather of Nathaniel and Emma Meuser; dear brother of Richard 'Rick' (Brenda) Meuser; brother-in-law of Barry (Jody) McLeane and friend to many.

Jim was a member of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades. He was both a cancer and COVID-19 survivor.

Services: Due to current gathering restrictions, a private service will be attended by immediate family at Bellerive Gardens, Creve Coeur. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to World Bird Sanctuary.