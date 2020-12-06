Menu
James E. "Jim" Meuser
1942 - 2020
BORN
July 29, 1942
DIED
December 1, 2020

Meuser, James E. 'Jim'

passed away, Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Melinda L. Meuser (nee McLeane); dear father of Kevin, Keith and Jason Meuser; loving grandfather of Nathaniel and Emma Meuser; dear brother of Richard 'Rick' (Brenda) Meuser; brother-in-law of Barry (Jody) McLeane and friend to many.

Jim was a member of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades. He was both a cancer and COVID-19 survivor.

Services: Due to current gathering restrictions, a private service will be attended by immediate family at Bellerive Gardens, Creve Coeur. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to World Bird Sanctuary. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
I may have moved away, but Jim and Melinda were always still neighbors! I will always remember your Dad’s diligence about taking care of his grass and yard, as well as his jokes about “living” in his shed when Melinda locked him out - that explained the buckets. We are sorry for your loss! Our thoughts and prayers are with you, especially at this anniversary time and the holidays.
Donna & Tim & Family Thomas
Neighbor
December 4, 2020
So sorry about your loss of your Dad ! So glad he was our neighbor and friend.
He will never be forgotten. Our love and prayers are with you today and the days
to follow.
Ron and Barbara Sherman
Ron & Barbara Sherman
Neighbor
December 3, 2020
Whenever your son Jason spoke to me about you, it was about how proud he was of you and how much you loved his mother. What father wouldn't feel blessed to hear a son say those things. Rest in peace Mr. Meuser. Michael Desmond
Michael Desmond
Acquaintance
December 2, 2020
Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends. We have lost a dear friend and neighbor. I know Jim’s having coffee with Melinda, enjoying watching all the Blue Birds! You will be greatly missed Jimbo. ♥
Margaret & Doug McIntosh
Neighbor
December 2, 2020