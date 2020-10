Fagyal, James Edward

James Edward Fagyal, 76, died October 5, 2020. Jim was a committed husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, son, and brother. He loved fishing, hunting, and cooking. He quickly earned and rightly deserved the respect and appreciation of those he met, supervised and served through his long career in law enforcement. More details at www.stlouiscremation.com. Contributions to the American Lung Association appreciated.