Loomis, James Edward

November 11, 1940 - October 22, 2020. James Edward Loomis, "Pop" as he was known by family, was a commercial Real Estate Broker and created Loomis Properties. He loved to play and watch all sports. He was an avid walker until Parkinsons limited his mobility. He volunteered at UCity High, the Missouri Botanical Gardens and was active in the First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood. He attended Webster High School, Missouri and Washington Universities.

He married his forever love Marcia Tobias in 1962. They had two children, Scott (Karen) and Kim (Melanie); two grandchildren, Kristine (Lance) and Colin; and three great-grandsons, Laurence, Emmett, and Louis. Over the years his family expanded to include the Kordik, Lewis, and Bogdajewicz Families. He was devoted to those he loved including his parents, Challie and Charles, and older brother John. Grab a cold beer and toast a life well lived. CHEERS! Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, The Missouri Botanical Garden, or St. Louis Food Bank.