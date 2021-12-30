Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Anthony Einspanier

Einspanier, James Anthony

81, Baptized in Christ and home with his beloved, Ginny, Dec. 22, 2021. Son of the late Marie and William Einspanier. Brother of Bill (late), Mary Ann (Craven), and John. Cherished father to Lisa (Tom) Herbig and Stephen (Buffy) Einspanier. Proud "Pop" to Tommy (Emily), Robby (Megan), Morgan (Clayton), Julia, Michael (Caroline) and James. Great Pop to Elijah. He will be deeply missed by his wonderful family, dedicated friends, and loving caregivers.

Jim was a faith-filled Catholic and was comforted by God's promise of eternal life. He had a creative and spirit-filled mind and never let his Parkinson's define him. He was an optimist, author, artist, singer, poet, historian, home remodeler, businessman and nature lover. Proud graduate of McBride High School, Washington University and Farleigh Dickenson University.

Services: Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Peter Kirkwood Dec. 31st at 10:30 preceded by a 9:30 Visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Peter Catholic Church SPICE Program, Attn: Kevin Stillman, 243 W Argonne Dr. 63122.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Gregg Peckham
Friend
January 2, 2022
Gregg Peckham
Friend
January 2, 2022
Gregg Peckham
Friend
January 2, 2022
My wife Tana and I are very sorry to hear of Jim´s passing. Jim was the President of the St. Louis Society of Coatings Technology in 2004-2005 and for decades served our coatings industry in many ways through his involvement with our committees, annual BBQ, Past President nights, and the Christmas and May parties of years past. Since 2013, Jim was our "resident artist" capturing elements of our yearly BBQ gathering as only he could. All of his works of art were one of our event highlights and auctioned off at the end of each BBQ. Jim worked hard his whole life to support his family, loved the coatings industry, and was instrumental in enhancing the technical capabilities of his employer Hall Technologies and his co-workers, and the entire St. Louis area´s paint manufacturers. On a very personal note, I was so fortunate to acquire Jim´s 1st BBQ painting in 2013. He told me that it wasn´t finished until he could apply a finish barrier coat and frame it. So I went to his home twice to work on it with him. I had known Jim for years, but over the hours there and with a few glasses of a good Cab, we became much better friends. His Parkinson´s was just starting and one of my fellow Pastors at Windsor Crossing was also living with the initial symptoms. We shared many prayers over the years and he made such a lasting impact on me and on my hope and vision for the future. He truly was a one-of-a-kind renaissance man! Jim was a gentle soul who always greeted you with a smile and never met a stranger. His whole life overflowed with faith, family, and friends. Rest in peace. Gregg & Tana Peckham
Gregg Peckham
Friend
January 2, 2022
I worked with Jim for a number of years and he always had a smile on his face. Always the gentleman, and I never heard him say anything negative about anyone or anything. I am sure he will be missed immensely.
Sally Byron
December 31, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results