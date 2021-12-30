My wife Tana and I are very sorry to hear of Jim´s passing. Jim was the President of the St. Louis Society of Coatings Technology in 2004-2005 and for decades served our coatings industry in many ways through his involvement with our committees, annual BBQ, Past President nights, and the Christmas and May parties of years past. Since 2013, Jim was our "resident artist" capturing elements of our yearly BBQ gathering as only he could. All of his works of art were one of our event highlights and auctioned off at the end of each BBQ. Jim worked hard his whole life to support his family, loved the coatings industry, and was instrumental in enhancing the technical capabilities of his employer Hall Technologies and his co-workers, and the entire St. Louis area´s paint manufacturers. On a very personal note, I was so fortunate to acquire Jim´s 1st BBQ painting in 2013. He told me that it wasn´t finished until he could apply a finish barrier coat and frame it. So I went to his home twice to work on it with him. I had known Jim for years, but over the hours there and with a few glasses of a good Cab, we became much better friends. His Parkinson´s was just starting and one of my fellow Pastors at Windsor Crossing was also living with the initial symptoms. We shared many prayers over the years and he made such a lasting impact on me and on my hope and vision for the future. He truly was a one-of-a-kind renaissance man! Jim was a gentle soul who always greeted you with a smile and never met a stranger. His whole life overflowed with faith, family, and friends. Rest in peace. Gregg & Tana Peckham

Gregg Peckham Friend January 2, 2022