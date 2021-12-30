Einspanier, James Anthony
81, Baptized in Christ and home with his beloved, Ginny, Dec. 22, 2021. Son of the late Marie and William Einspanier. Brother of Bill (late), Mary Ann (Craven), and John. Cherished father to Lisa (Tom) Herbig and Stephen (Buffy) Einspanier. Proud "Pop" to Tommy (Emily), Robby (Megan), Morgan (Clayton), Julia, Michael (Caroline) and James. Great Pop to Elijah. He will be deeply missed by his wonderful family, dedicated friends, and loving caregivers.
Jim was a faith-filled Catholic and was comforted by God's promise of eternal life. He had a creative and spirit-filled mind and never let his Parkinson's define him. He was an optimist, author, artist, singer, poet, historian, home remodeler, businessman and nature lover. Proud graduate of McBride High School, Washington University and Farleigh Dickenson University.
Services: Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Peter Kirkwood Dec. 31st at 10:30 preceded by a 9:30 Visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Peter Catholic Church SPICE Program, Attn: Kevin Stillman, 243 W Argonne Dr. 63122.