Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Louis Feser
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
Saint Louis, MO

Feser, James Louis

fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Thurs.,

3/18/21. Loving brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, & godfather. www.hoffmeistercolonial.com or 314-832-7770.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
The finest man I have had the pleasure to meet. The way you conducted your life is an inspiration to us all. Your care and commitment to your Mom was an example to us all My son Scott and I would have been with you today, but we had our 2nd Covid shot scheduled this morning May you dwell in the house of the Lord God speed Jimmy
John & Scott Ruzas
March 23, 2021
Jimmy made us feel welcome and wanted when we moved in over 3 years ago. He always made time to chat when he was leaving or coming home from his nightly walk around the neighborhood. His smile and good nature will be sorely missed. God speed, Jimmy.
Bill Mitchell
Neighbor
March 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results