Gunter, James G.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Pam Gunter (nee Parisi); dearest father of Sarah Gunter; loving son of Raymond and the late Sally Gunter; dear brother of Beth Gunter (Augustin) Corral; our dear uncle, nephew, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis City Chapel, 2906 Gravois,

Tuesday, November 17, 9:15 a.m. to St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment S.S. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Contributions to the St. Vincent DePaul Society or charity of your choice appreciated. Visitation Monday, 3-7 p.m.