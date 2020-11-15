Menu
James G. Gunter

Gunter, James G.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Pam Gunter (nee Parisi); dearest father of Sarah Gunter; loving son of Raymond and the late Sally Gunter; dear brother of Beth Gunter (Augustin) Corral; our dear uncle, nephew, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis City Chapel, 2906 Gravois,

Tuesday, November 17, 9:15 a.m. to St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment S.S. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Contributions to the St. Vincent DePaul Society or charity of your choice appreciated. Visitation Monday, 3-7 p.m.


Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, St. Louis City Chapel
2906 Gravois Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63118
Nov
17
Funeral
9:15a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, St. Louis City Chapel
2906 Gravois Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63118
Nov
17
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church
