Bivins, James H.

November 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Susan Steinbach Bivins. Dear father of Dr. Kathy (Rev. Paul) Lehman-Schletewitz and Kim (Robert) Kirby. Loving grandfather of Shawn Kirby, Joy (David) Beardwood, Josiah (Emma) Schletewitz, and Claire Schletewitz. Dear great grandfather of Samuel James Beardwood. Beloved brother-in-law of Freddie (Patty) Steinbach. Preceded in death by his parents, Edna Morsbach and William Bivins, and best friend, Robert E. Hatfield. Dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.

A child of the Great Depression, Jim was born in Benkelman, Nebraska, and served in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific during the Korean War. Immediately after his honorable discharge, he was recruited by IBM, beginning as a field engineer, rising through management and executive ranks, retiring after 33 distinguished years. In his leisure time, Jim raised field- and bench-champion Brittanies, became president of the Four Seasons men's golf league, and was a gourmet cook and chili-cookoff winner. He is described by those who knew him as smart, funny, loving, generous and a loyal friend.

Services: Due to the current health situation, a private interment was held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Barnes-Jewish Hospital Foundation, Neurosciences Area, 1001 Highlands Plaza Dr #140, St. Louis, MO 63110 (https://www.foundationbarnesjewish.org/How-to-Give). The family would like to thank Drs. Joel Perlmutter and Zamir Eidelman, and the wonderful staff at Brooking Park for their excellent care, with special appreciation to Joyce N., and the Aspen and Avalon teams.

