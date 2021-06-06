Hamby, James Richard 'Kip'

59, passed away May 26, 2021. He was born on March 11, 1962 to Dr. James and Jo Frances Neeley Hamby of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Kip was an all-state football star as a center for the Cape Central Tigers and went on to play for the University of Missouri-Columbia. After graduation, Kip attended the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center and U.S. Department of State Diplomatic Protection Training Service, graduating first in his class. Service with the Secretary of State George Shultz's Protective Detail took him all over the world. He received commendations for his actions after a bombing in La Paz, Bolivia, as well as a life-saving bomb detection in Israel. He also worked in Foreign Diplomatic Protection and secured the U.S. visits of many world leaders.

After his work at the U.S. State Department, Kip went on to work with U.S. Customs in the Private Air Smuggling group in Miami, Florida. He moved to Denver Colorado in 1994 to work in the Metro Gang Task Force and the Front Range Task Force targeting gangs and drug smuggling. He also spent six months as a Federal Air Marshall, post 9/11.

In 2002, Kip moved to St. Louis, Missouri to work in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which later merged with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. For the last ten years of his career, he was the Homeland Security Investigations representative to the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force and participated in numerous counterterrorism investigations involving persons providing material support to designated terrorist organizations. During his career, Kip earned the respect of both his peers and superiors.

After his retirement, Kip returned to football, working as a coach for the 8th Grade Lindbergh Flyers and coaching high school and college players in his specialty, long-snapping. He is survived by his wife, Ellie Williams; stepsons, Mark and Nathan Clinton; and his sister, Kim Hamby Loper.

Services: A private service was held on Sunday, May 30, 2021. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Missouri or The Backstoppers. Condolences may be left at boppchapel.com