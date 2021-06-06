Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Richard "Kip" Hamby
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021

Hamby, James Richard 'Kip'

59, passed away May 26, 2021. He was born on March 11, 1962 to Dr. James and Jo Frances Neeley Hamby of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Kip was an all-state football star as a center for the Cape Central Tigers and went on to play for the University of Missouri-Columbia. After graduation, Kip attended the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center and U.S. Department of State Diplomatic Protection Training Service, graduating first in his class. Service with the Secretary of State George Shultz's Protective Detail took him all over the world. He received commendations for his actions after a bombing in La Paz, Bolivia, as well as a life-saving bomb detection in Israel. He also worked in Foreign Diplomatic Protection and secured the U.S. visits of many world leaders.

After his work at the U.S. State Department, Kip went on to work with U.S. Customs in the Private Air Smuggling group in Miami, Florida. He moved to Denver Colorado in 1994 to work in the Metro Gang Task Force and the Front Range Task Force targeting gangs and drug smuggling. He also spent six months as a Federal Air Marshall, post 9/11.

In 2002, Kip moved to St. Louis, Missouri to work in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which later merged with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. For the last ten years of his career, he was the Homeland Security Investigations representative to the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force and participated in numerous counterterrorism investigations involving persons providing material support to designated terrorist organizations. During his career, Kip earned the respect of both his peers and superiors.

After his retirement, Kip returned to football, working as a coach for the 8th Grade Lindbergh Flyers and coaching high school and college players in his specialty, long-snapping. He is survived by his wife, Ellie Williams; stepsons, Mark and Nathan Clinton; and his sister, Kim Hamby Loper.

Services: A private service was held on Sunday, May 30, 2021. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Missouri or The Backstoppers. Condolences may be left at boppchapel.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My condolences to y´all. I was a friend and DS classmate of Kip. He was a swell guy and will be missed.
Chuck McCarty
Work
June 23, 2021
Ellie, Mark and Nathan, this is so unfair. You all have been blessed by amazing men in your life. To have them taken away so young seems unfathomable. Thinking of you and praying for peace and comfort.
Cindy Schroeder
June 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results