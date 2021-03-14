Hammonds, James 'Jim'

of Saint Charles, MO, passed away at the age of 80 on Sunday, March 7, 2021. He is survived by his nephew, Duane (Kimberly) Piper; his great-nephews, Joel (Ashly) Piper and Neil Piper; his great-great-niece and nephews, Maci, Owen, and Ethan; his sister-in-law, Debbie (Tim) Martin; and his nephews, James (Jesse) Clark and Nick Clark.

Jim was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patricia Ann Hammonds; his siblings, Everett Hammonds and Betty Piper; his parents, Gifferd and Modena Hammonds; and his nephews, Eric and Randy Piper, and niece, Denise Wallerich.

Jim belonged to the Society of Manufacturing Engineers and the American Welding Society. He was a lifelong fan of the sport of baseball, especially his St. Louis Cardinals. Staying active was important for Jim and he liked to get out as often as he could to enjoy a walk on a pleasant day. Jim was fond of games and puzzles and he was known for both his keen interest in chess and the fact that any jigsaw puzzle he set out to solve never had fewer than 1000 pieces. He held a membership in a R/C Planes club which, though not exactly his forte, was something he gave an honest shot at.

His kind, giving personality led him to take on volunteer work at Barnes-Jewish hospital in St. Peters. Jim loved his family and he truly thought of them as the light of his life. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Memorial contributions in Jim's name may be made to St. Jude Childre's Research Hospital.

Services: The family is served by Baue Funeral Home Cave Springs, 3950 West Clay St., where there will be a Visitation on Friday, March 19, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Funeral Service Saturday, March 20, 10:00 a.m., same location. Visit Baue.com