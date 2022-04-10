Hartenbach, Hon. James R.

Hon. James R. Hartenbach, Retired Judge of the Circuit Court of St. Louis County and highly respected mentor, passed away peacefully at the age of 80 on April 1, 2022.

Predeceased in death by beloved wife, Graciela; loving father of Laura (Sam) Bruen, Jim (Olga) Hartenbach and Ana (Mark) Helmsing; life companion of Nancy Siler; friend of Deena and Jeff Siler; grandfather of Ben and Curtis Bruen, Alexa Hartenbach, Zach, Elena and Joe Helmsing, and Collin Karcher; brother to Bill and Tom Hartenbach and Nancy McCue; uncle and friend to many. He was a Vietnam veteran who proudly served his country.

Services: Tuesday, April 12, St. Peters Catholic Church, Kirkwood. Viewing 9:15 a.m., Funeral Mass 10 a.m., burial at Jefferson Barracks Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. Because of the Lenten Season, NO FLOWERS CAN BE ACCEPTED. Please make donations to the Humane Society of Missouri or The Graciela Hartenbach Scholarship Fund at St. Cecelia Catholic Church.