James B. Helvey
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Helvey, James B.

on Monday, December 13, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Juanita Ruth Helvey (nee Anthony) for over 66 years; dearest father of Nancy (Anthony) Greene, Sharon (Frank) Hernandez and Jimmy (Angie Gones) Helvey; loving grandfather of 6 and great-grandfather of 16. Our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many.

Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, on Tuesday, December 21, 10:30 a.m.

Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Monday,

4-8 p.m.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Dec
21
Funeral
10:30a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
