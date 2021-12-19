Helvey, James B.

on Monday, December 13, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Juanita Ruth Helvey (nee Anthony) for over 66 years; dearest father of Nancy (Anthony) Greene, Sharon (Frank) Hernandez and Jimmy (Angie Gones) Helvey; loving grandfather of 6 and great-grandfather of 16. Our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many.

Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, on Tuesday, December 21, 10:30 a.m.

Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Monday,

4-8 p.m.