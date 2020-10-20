Hennis, James

At age 71, Jim passed away October 17 after a 20 year battle with Parkinson's. Devoted husband to Donna Hennis Nee: Rothermich of 47 years. Loving father of 3 sons, Justin, Andrew (Jaime), and Nicholas (Ashley). Two loving grandchildren (Meagan & Mason). Beloved brother to Dan (Darlene) Hennis, Jan (Pat) Green, Debbie (Steve) Unterreiner, Patti (Matt) Henson, and Mike (Sherri) Hennis.

Jim was passionate about hunting, fishing, and all things related. After college he built up a family business, Atlas Roofing Co.

Jim donated his body for medical research.

Services: Memorial mass at St. Simon the Apostle, 11011 Mueller Rd. Thursday, October 22 at 1 pm. Family will be available outside of church an hour prior. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Simon the Apostle.