James S. Hunziker
Hunziker, James S.

Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, Jim passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Beloved husband for 48 years to Terri (nee Roy); loving father of Julia Funderburk and Jason (Katie) Hunziker. Cherished grandfather to Abigail and Jackson.

Services: Visitation will be held 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., Monday, June 21, at KUTIS FUNERAL HOME in South County. Funeral Mass to be held at St. Joseph's in Imperial on Tuesday, June 22 at 10 a.m.; Interment to follow at Jefferson Barracks. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Sr. Christine's Food Pantry at St. Joseph's.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Jun
22
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Joseph
Imperial, MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Terri, I'm so sorry to read this news. Hugs to you my friend
Lisa Powell
Work
June 22, 2021
Words cannot express. Sending extra thoughts and prayers to you all. Jim will be missed by all.
Kris Meeks
Other
June 21, 2021
Jim was one of the nicest people I have ever met. I enjoyed talking to him after 6:30 Mass and at the Food Pantry. He will and already missed by many! Peace JimBob!!!
Dennis Frauenhoffer
Friend
June 21, 2021
