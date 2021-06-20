Hunziker, James S.

Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, Jim passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Beloved husband for 48 years to Terri (nee Roy); loving father of Julia Funderburk and Jason (Katie) Hunziker. Cherished grandfather to Abigail and Jackson.

Services: Visitation will be held 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., Monday, June 21, at KUTIS FUNERAL HOME in South County. Funeral Mass to be held at St. Joseph's in Imperial on Tuesday, June 22 at 10 a.m.; Interment to follow at Jefferson Barracks. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Sr. Christine's Food Pantry at St. Joseph's.