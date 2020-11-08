Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Father James J. Costello SJ

Costello, SJ, James J.

Father James J. Costello, SJ, died Nov. 2, 2020, in St. Louis. He was 89 years old, a Jesuit for 67 years and a priest for 54 years.

Born in St. Louis on July 9, 1931 to Michael Joseph and Catherine Hughes Costello, he was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Thomas Costello. He is survived by his nieces Jenny and Maureen Costello, nephew Mike Costello, and his brothers in the Society of Jesus.

Fr. Costello served in a variety of ministries. In St. Louis, he served as pastor at St. Francis Xavier College Church from 1982 to 1988 and returned again in 2001 as associate pastor. He was chaplain at Cardinal Glennon Hospital for two years.

Visit www.JesuitsCentralSouthern.org/in-memoriam/.

Services: Father Costello donated his body to science. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier College Church in St. Louis on Wed., Nov. 11, at 7:15 p.m. A livestream will be available on the St. Francis Xavier YouTube Channel. There will be no visitation.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.