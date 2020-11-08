Costello, SJ, James J.

Father James J. Costello, SJ, died Nov. 2, 2020, in St. Louis. He was 89 years old, a Jesuit for 67 years and a priest for 54 years.

Born in St. Louis on July 9, 1931 to Michael Joseph and Catherine Hughes Costello, he was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Thomas Costello. He is survived by his nieces Jenny and Maureen Costello, nephew Mike Costello, and his brothers in the Society of Jesus.

Fr. Costello served in a variety of ministries. In St. Louis, he served as pastor at St. Francis Xavier College Church from 1982 to 1988 and returned again in 2001 as associate pastor. He was chaplain at Cardinal Glennon Hospital for two years.

Services: Father Costello donated his body to science. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier College Church in St. Louis on Wed., Nov. 11, at 7:15 p.m. A livestream will be available on the St. Francis Xavier YouTube Channel. There will be no visitation.