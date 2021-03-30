Jacks, James D. Sr.

on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at the age of 77. Beloved father of James Jacks Jr., Tracy (Terry) Oswald, Michael (Christy) Jacks, Matthew Jacks, and the late Paul G. Jacks; grandfather of Monica Jacks, Justin Jacks, Alex Oswald, Adam Oswald, Emma Oswald, Tiernan Jacks, Finnegan Jacks, Jameson Jacks, Murphy Jacks, and the late Anna, Nicholas, and Jacob Oswald; brother of Mary Piotrowski Frank; brother-in-law of John Van Dillen, Charles Piotrowski, and the late Gerald Frank; best friend of De Lynn Klosterhoff; dear uncle, cousin, and friend.

Services: Funeral from the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Thursday, 10:00 a.m. to Lake Charles Park Cemetery for 10:45 a.m. graveside committal service. If desired, contributions may be made to American Cancer Society. Visitation Thursday 9 - 10 a.m. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.