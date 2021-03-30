Menu
James D. Jacks Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Jacks, James D. Sr.

on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at the age of 77. Beloved father of James Jacks Jr., Tracy (Terry) Oswald, Michael (Christy) Jacks, Matthew Jacks, and the late Paul G. Jacks; grandfather of Monica Jacks, Justin Jacks, Alex Oswald, Adam Oswald, Emma Oswald, Tiernan Jacks, Finnegan Jacks, Jameson Jacks, Murphy Jacks, and the late Anna, Nicholas, and Jacob Oswald; brother of Mary Piotrowski Frank; brother-in-law of John Van Dillen, Charles Piotrowski, and the late Gerald Frank; best friend of De Lynn Klosterhoff; dear uncle, cousin, and friend.

Services: Funeral from the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Thursday, 10:00 a.m. to Lake Charles Park Cemetery for 10:45 a.m. graveside committal service. If desired, contributions may be made to American Cancer Society. Visitation Thursday 9 - 10 a.m. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road , Ballwin, MO
Apr
1
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road , Ballwin, MO
Apr
1
Committal
10:45a.m.
Lake Charles Park Cemetery
MO
May God bless your entire family with strength and peace in this time of sorrow.
An ACS donation was made in James' honor.
Tim & Kim Niggel
March 30, 2021
Tracy and family, So very sorry for your loss. You will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Barb Macey
Friend
March 29, 2021
I have so many wonderful memories of Jim and the times we spent as coworkers at Gundaker. He was a great friend and confidant. Jim will be missed. Love and condolences to Mary and his children and grandchildren.❣
Judy Bedwell
Friend
March 29, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jody Maas
March 29, 2021
