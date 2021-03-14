Menu
James Lee "Jim" Jannesse
Jannesse, James "Jim" Lee

67, passed Saturday, March 6, 2021. Services: Friday, March 19 at Staab Funeral Home - Springfield, IL. Memorial Gathering: Friday from 10-12 p.m. Memorial Service: Friday at 12 p.m.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Memorial Gathering
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street, Springfield, IL
Mar
19
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street, Springfield, IL
Joan- I was so sorry to hear about Jim´s passing. I have such fond memories of Eco-team challenges and going on our field trip to the St Louis Arboretum. Even now, 40 years and a few college degrees later, I think of him as one of my all time favorite teachers.
Kim Christiansen Sigle
Friend
March 18, 2022
Patty. So sorry for your loss. My family just told me. I´ve been working in Tennessee and couldn´t get there. I hope you are doing ok
Mary Sestak
March 19, 2021
I met Jim when attending scout camp, and later worked with him on the staff at "Camp Bunn" in the early 70's. He was always the "Nature Guy" -- he could identify every plant, and loved sharing his knowledge with Scouts and helping them earn their Nature Merit Badge. It seems very fitting that he became a teacher. My condolences to his family.
Rob Kennedy
Acquaintance
March 17, 2021
