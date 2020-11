Sullivan, James Joseph

passed away peacefully on October 31, 2020. Beloved husband of Judy for 59 years; loving father of Bridget (Doug) Young, Dennis (Bonnie) Sullivan and Katie (Dan) Hoover; attentive grandfather of Kyle and Colleen Young, Seamus and Liam Sullivan, and Connor and Caitlyn Hoover.

Services: Memorial Mass at St. Mark Catholic Church (4200 Ripa Ave. 63125) on Friday, November 13 at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment at J.B. National Cemetery. Kutis Affton Service.