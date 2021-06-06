Joyner, James "Jim" M. Jr. MGYSGT (Retired)

Died Friday evening, June 4, 2021 at de Greeff Hospice House following a brief illness. Jim was born on July 25, 1930 in Washington, D.C., the son of James M. Joyner Sr. and Ernestine Talbot Joyner, growing up in the Washington and Arlington Virginia area.

Jim moved to Affton in 1948 and was a member of the Affton High School Class of 1949. Jim entered the Marine Corps following graduation and after being discharged for six months was recalled during the Korean Conflict. Following his active duty Jim remained in the Marine Corps Reserves serving almost 30 years. Jim was also retired as a Retrofit Engineer with McDonnell Douglas Corporation after almost 40 years. Jim was also a member of the Marine Corps League, South St. Louis Detachment 183 and The American Legion Post 624 in Sunrise Beach, Missouri.

Besides his parents Jim was preceded in death by his first wife, Eileen Cashion Joyner, sister Sandra Joyner Spavale, son-in-law James Conklin, sister-in-law Jeanne Oberbeck, and youngest daughter Elizabeth Ann Joyner Wetteroff.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years Peggy Sue McNabney Joyner, daughters Cynthia Ann Joyner Conklin of Affton and Carie Ann Joyner Kirkpatrick and husband Terry of Rosewood Heights, Illinois, son in-law Dan Wetteroff, grandchildren Abigail Rose Wetteroff, Sophia Nicole Wetteroff and Jacob Daniel Wetteroff and step-grandsons lra Kirkpatrick and Nathan Wyatt Kirkpatrick.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations in Jim's honor be made to the Wounded Warrior Project in honor of Jim's service to his country. The term once a Marine, always a Marine is most certainly true.

Services: Funeral at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Wednesday, June 9 at 11:30 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, 5-8 p.m.