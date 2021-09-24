Korynta Sr., James "Jim" Anthony

was born February 2, 1938 in Oslo, MN. The son of Anton and Lucy (nee-Szykowny) NiceKorynta. He grew up on a farm in Ardoch TWP Walsh County, ND. He leaves his wife of 56 yrs., Mai-Lin; son, James Jr., daughters Debra (Stewart) Denison and Elena (Thomas) Kohler; grandchildren Jesse Bonner, Maggie and Benjamin Kohler; brother Thomas (Barbara) Korynta, many nephews, cousins, and friends.

He graduated from Minto High School, Minto, ND in 1956 and worked for John C Bebe Construction Co. on Grand Forks AFB, ND. In Nov 1956, he joined the U.S. Air Force. After his discharge in 1960, Jim joined the Air Force Reserve, but was recalled to active duty during the Cuban Crisis and went on to complete 5 more years in the Air Force. Upon the 2nd discharge, Jim worked for Western Union for 23 yrs. then for AT&T for almost 10 yrs. until retiring in Nov 2000. His 27 1/2 yrs. total military service included the North Dakota National Guard, Air Force Reserve, Oklahoma, Missouri Air National Guard, and 9 years regular Air Force, retiring from the reserves in 1998.

Services: Visitation will be held Sunday, September 26th from 4-7 p.m. at Hutchens Funeral Home. On Monday, September 27th, a visitation from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. will be held at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, with a Funeral Mass to follow at 12 p.m. Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks at 2 p.m.

