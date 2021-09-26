Menu
James Calvin Lesher
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South City Chapel
7027 Gravois Ave
Saint Louis, MO

Lesher, James Calvin

at home and surrounded by family, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 23rd at the age of 93 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.

Beloved husband of 73 years to Dorothy L. Daniel: admired father to Mark (Susan) Lesher, Jeffery Lesher and Christine (Floyd) Reed; respected grandfather and great-grandfather; mentor to many and friend to all.

Born March 1, 1928 in O'Fallon, IL to Miles Solomon "Dutch" Lesher, the coal miner and Susie Melissa (McQueen) Lesher, the housewife and wonderful cook and baker. Jim worked in the flower industry his entire life and met the love of his life, Dorothy, while working at Netties Flower Garden in St. Louis. They married in 1948 and enjoyed life's adventures together, including Jim's Naval Service as a journalist in the Korean War and the opening of their own business, Lesher's Flowers Inc., in 1973. Lesher's Flowers is a thriving third-generation owned and operated business in St. Louis city. Jim also helped found and served as president for 30 years of LaSalle Wholesale Florist.

Jim's faith was paramount to everything he did. He was a 70 year member of Tower Grove Baptist Church serving as Deacon and Sunday school teacher. Jim was an extraordinary man of faith and family. To have met him was to know his smile, his attitude of gratitude, his giving nature and his love of the Lord. His life's essence was that of Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."

In memory of Jim Lesher, please send flowers to someone you love. Donations in his honor may be made to Parkinson's Foundation or Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund.

Services: Visitation will be 4-9 p.m., Tues., Sept. 28 at John L. Ziegenhein and Sons Funeral Home, 7027 Gravois Ave. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Wed., Sept. 29 at the funeral home. Interment will be in O'Fallon City Cemetery, O'Fallon, IL. www.ziegenheinfuneralhome.com




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South City Chapel
7027 Gravois Ave, Saint Louis, MO
Sep
29
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South City Chapel
7027 Gravois Ave, Saint Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South City Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Deepest sympathies. I have been a customer for many years and everyone at his business has been wonderful. That comes from the top down as they say. Prayers for all of you.
Bill Cole
Work
September 26, 2021
