James W. Lipsmire
Lipsmire, James W.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Monday, March 21, 2022. Beloved husband of Mary Lipsmire (nee Ebenreck) for 60 years; dearest father of Carol (Charles) Marinard, Mary Ellen (Jack) Fox, Jeannie (Chris) Gearin, Jim Jr. (Christine) Lipsmire, Peggy (Jeff) Evers, Susan Giles and Barbara (Paul) Schmidt; loving grandfather of 16; faithful companion to Maggie; our dear brother-brother-in law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church, Monday, March 28, 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (pancan.org) appreciated. Kutis South County service.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church
MO
Mar
28
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
