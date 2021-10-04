Menu
James Henry Martin Jr.

Bronze Star and Purple Heart recipient. Killed in Somalia.

Born March 17, 1970 - Died October 4, 1993.

Deeply missed by his brother.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I did not know your brother but wanted to offer you my deepest condolences for your loss and say "Thank You" for his service and sacrifice for my freedom. God Bless.
Cher Fogerty
October 5, 2021
I did not know your brother but I honor your loss and his supreme sacrifice. My brother was, also, in Somalia on October 3-4 with the 10th Mountain Division. They were there on a mission of mercy in an effort to insure the flow of food to a starving people. And the mission of October 3-4 was to rescue fellow soldiers in distress. Both, honorable goals and noble deeds.
Michael David
October 4, 2021
