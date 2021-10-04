I did not know your brother but I honor your loss and his supreme sacrifice. My brother was, also, in Somalia on October 3-4 with the 10th Mountain Division. They were there on a mission of mercy in an effort to insure the flow of food to a starving people. And the mission of October 3-4 was to rescue fellow soldiers in distress. Both, honorable goals and noble deeds.

Michael David October 4, 2021