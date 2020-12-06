McDonald, James "Jim"

"Jimmy," age 87, passed away peacefully of natural causes at 8:04 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Mercy South Hospital in St. Louis. Jim was born November 9, 1933 in Elmo, Missouri to Lucille McDonald (nee Lusk) and Earl Harry McDonald. Jim was the youngest of nine children, all of whom predeceased Jim.

As a teenager, Jim was a high school athlete at William McKinley High School where he played both baseball and football. In 1954, at the age of 20, Jim met the love of his life, Gladys Yvonne McDonald (nee Timms), whom he married after three months of courtship, and whom he loved, supported, cherished, and cared for during their 51 years of marriage until Yvonne's death in 2005. Jim was an electrician and a proud lifelong member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local No. 1, a brotherhood whose support was felt by Jim and his family through the most difficult of life circumstances.

Jim was a strong, loving, and supportive father, who sacrificed his entire adult life to provide a better life for his children. Jim was predeceased by his beloved son James Dale McDonald, Jr. Jim is survived by his three children Kris L.Y. McDonald of St. Louis, MO.; Larry G. (Kathy) McDonald of Imperial, MO; and Kelly L. McDonald of Alexandria, VA. Jim is further survived by his beloved grandchildren James L. (Casey) McDonald, Charles W. McDonald, Mathew S. McDonald, as well as great grandson James L. McDonald, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Jim was loved by all who met him.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd. Tue. Dec. 8, from 3-7 pm. Funeral service Wed. Dec. 9, at 11 am. Burial Private.