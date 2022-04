We are neighbors just three villas up from your Dad (@3258 Country Hollow Drive) and we knew that he was sick and also had some complications from the fall that he had recently and from other health problems that he experienced. Jim was always very friendly and waved or shouted hello whenever we saw him outside or when he sat with us at a subdivision meeting. He will be missed in our neighborhood. We are sorry that we could not come to the funeral home to pay our respects but we did not find out about Jim's wake until late today, the actual date of his wake. We will offer up some prayers for both Jim and your family because we know that he will be missed by all of you.

Jim & Kathy Buseman Friend December 30, 2021