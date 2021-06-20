Metzler, James (Jim) Frederick

Age 86, died peacefully on June 16, 2021. Loving husband of Jacqueline (nee Moeser) for 63 years; beloved father of Deborah (Shawn) Anderson, Elizabeth (Gordon) Long, and Gregory (Diane) Metzler; faithful brother to Alfred (Anna Mae), the late Eugene (Margaret), and Edward (Mary); wonderful grandpa to Rachel, David, Abigail, Morgan, Lauren, and James; son of Alfred and Wilhelmina Metzler. Good friend to all, especially the Terre du Lac Club.

Jim enjoyed a long career with Laclede Gas Company. He served others through his work in the U.S. Army, Resurrection Church, St. Elizabeth Academy, St. Louis School Board, and The Gateway Corkball Club. Jim's faith was deep and he will be welcomed into heaven with the words, "Well done, my good and faithful servant".

Services: Visitation will be held on Monday, June 21 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm followed by Mass at 1:00 pm at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 3140 Meramec St., St. Louis, MO 63118. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's name to St. Anthony of Padua Church.