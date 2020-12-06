Ebeling, James Owen

Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, Jim was reunited with Madi on November 25, 2020.

Married for 67 years to the late Madeleine (Heade) Ebeling; cherished father of 10 children: Tim, Katie Corrigan, Dan (Kathleen), Patrick (Erin), Terry, Michael (Elizabeth), Matt (Kathleen), Molly (Seth) Koppes, Maggie Ebeling, and Sean (Rachel). Adored grandfather of 21 grandchildren: Madeleine (Mark Philippi) Ebeling, Matt, Mary Kate, Pat Corrigan, Sean Corrigan, Darby, Declan, Carolyn (Rachel), Mollie, Ethan, Sally, Jessica (Chasen) Cohan, Remy (Thomasine) Koppes, Gabby Koppes, Christo Meier, Allie Meier, Amelia Meier, Timmy Meier, Maris, Lucy, and Bridget; and 3 great-grandchildren: Adelaide Cohan, Harlow Cohan, Savannah Cohan. Also survived by beloved brother John Ebeling and sister Meem (John) Duvic.

A man for others. A humble servant. A true gentleman. A man of intense faith. Eternally grateful.

Enduring and unwavering loyalty, be it to his Redbirds or his friends, was Jim's signature stamp. Once Jim met you, he never forgot you, or your story. He treated everyone he met with genuine warmth and kindness. Jim's very presence unburdened you. His familiar salutations of 'How the devil are you?' 'Hi, doll,' and 'Dear heart' forever echoing.

At his core, Jim was a provider. A shopper extraordinaire, grocery and department store aisles were his domain. Jim offered Tippin' 2s, Twizzlers, and seedless watermelons reflexively. It was in providing, enabling, & nurturing happiness in others that Jim was fulfilled. He was chugging right along when we were all chugging right along. Jim's generosity of spirit was unmatched.

Paw Paw proudly supported fun of all varieties. He absolutely adored his grandchildren and watching their every move, his contagious smile brightening with each shared moment.

Above all else, Jim exalted and cherished his lifelong companion, Madi. Inseparable, Lucy and Sam are back together, after a brief pause. As Jim would say, 'I have a date with my girlfriend.' Their undying love, ordained on earth, has been eternalized in heaven.

Services: A private Mass for the family will be held at a later date. In addition, the 10 a.m. Mass on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at St. Justin Martyr Church for the feast of the Epiphany will be prayed with the intention for the repose of the souls of Jim and Madi Ebeling. The Mass will be live-streamed on Facebook.

Memorials can be made to: Sr. Mary Antona Ebo Scholarship (contact Katie Thiemann at

[email protected]); or 21-14 Concussion Awareness Foundation (CAF), Attn: C. Hood, 8300 Valcour, Affton, MO 63123.

