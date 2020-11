Geiss, James P.

Thursday, November 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Sandra Geiss (nee Raymond); loving father of Christina and Anthony (Kasey) Tumminello; adoring grandfather of Dominic Tumminello and Nicole Peach; dear brother of John (Jan) and the late Thomas (surviving Ruth Ann) and Edward Geiss; our dearest uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: James gifted his body to Washington University School of Medicine. Funeral services will be held in private. KUTIS AFFTON service.