Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James O. "Jim" Pitlyk
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 4 2022
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
Send Flowers

Pitlyk, James O. 'Jim'

87, died on March 29, 2022, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. He lost the true love of his life Diane.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Diane, daughters Pam (Eric) Miller, Brenda Howsmon, Cyndi (Kent) Humphrey, Michelle (Marshall) McGrath, step-children Dianne (late Tim) Gudermuth, John (Cathy) Heppler, Sharon (Steve) Siebert, 13 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and a multitude of nieces, nephews and friends, his brothers Edward (Helen) and Paul (Nicole) and sisters Sister Joan CSJ and Rosemary Pitlyk, sisters-in-law Rose Pitlyk, Judy Pitlyk and Carol (late Robert) Ripley. Preceded in death by his parents John and Odell Pitlyk, brothers Jack (late Dorothy) Leonard, Thomas, sisters Odell (late Joe) Rosel, Donna (Robert) Wulff.

Jim enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps August 1953 and served in Korea until August 1956. He then attended Rolla School of Mines, graduating with a degree in mechanical engineering. He was plant manager at Crown Zellerbach, then established St. Louis Air Mechanical Co. After he sold the Company, he and Diane spent many hours golfing, lunching, visiting longtime friends and dropping coins in the slots at the casinos. They traveled with their families to Lake Tahoe, thanks to Paul's hospitality, where they hiked, floated, golfed and played the slots.

Jim made friends easily and logged many miles visiting them, often with his dog Lucy. He looked forward to the Thursday golf games with the Rolla buddies.

Jim left a note reading 'Pitlyk family is a proud family and believed in defending the U.S.A.' He referenced brothers Jack and Len in WWII in the South Pacific, Tom a Marine in WWII and Korea, Paul, Navy, in Vietnam.

Services: Funeral Mass at Incarnate Word Catholic Church, 13416 Olive Blvd., Chesterfield, Tuesday, April 5, at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. If desired, contributions may be made to Mount Grace Convent (Pink Sisters) or Masses preferred. Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Monday, April 4, from 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
4
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road , Ballwin, MO
Apr
5
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
Incarnate Word Catholic Church
13416 Olive Blvd., Chesterfield, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Cyndi, and the entire Pitlyk family, my heart and prayers are with you. May the Lord comfort you and give you peace knowing your father is at rest. I love you C.
Terri Kraham
Friend
April 2, 2022
Brenda, and your family, I'm very sorry for your loss. Just knowing Brenda, I know he was a fantastic person. As was written, he knew many people and he touched many lives. May his memories live on through his family and friends.
Maureen Kleekamp
Friend
April 1, 2022
Sending our love to Michelle and family.
Sara Boyd
Friend
April 1, 2022
So sorry to read of your fathers passing. Prayers to all the family.
Dennis and Ireta Schwant
April 1, 2022
Brenda and family, I’m so sorry for your loss. It sounds like he was an amazing man! Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers.
Carolyn Choc
Coworker
April 1, 2022
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results