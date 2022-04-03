Pitlyk, James O. 'Jim'

87, died on March 29, 2022, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. He lost the true love of his life Diane.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Diane, daughters Pam (Eric) Miller, Brenda Howsmon, Cyndi (Kent) Humphrey, Michelle (Marshall) McGrath, step-children Dianne (late Tim) Gudermuth, John (Cathy) Heppler, Sharon (Steve) Siebert, 13 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and a multitude of nieces, nephews and friends, his brothers Edward (Helen) and Paul (Nicole) and sisters Sister Joan CSJ and Rosemary Pitlyk, sisters-in-law Rose Pitlyk, Judy Pitlyk and Carol (late Robert) Ripley. Preceded in death by his parents John and Odell Pitlyk, brothers Jack (late Dorothy) Leonard, Thomas, sisters Odell (late Joe) Rosel, Donna (Robert) Wulff.

Jim enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps August 1953 and served in Korea until August 1956. He then attended Rolla School of Mines, graduating with a degree in mechanical engineering. He was plant manager at Crown Zellerbach, then established St. Louis Air Mechanical Co. After he sold the Company, he and Diane spent many hours golfing, lunching, visiting longtime friends and dropping coins in the slots at the casinos. They traveled with their families to Lake Tahoe, thanks to Paul's hospitality, where they hiked, floated, golfed and played the slots.

Jim made friends easily and logged many miles visiting them, often with his dog Lucy. He looked forward to the Thursday golf games with the Rolla buddies.

Jim left a note reading 'Pitlyk family is a proud family and believed in defending the U.S.A.' He referenced brothers Jack and Len in WWII in the South Pacific, Tom a Marine in WWII and Korea, Paul, Navy, in Vietnam.

Services: Funeral Mass at Incarnate Word Catholic Church, 13416 Olive Blvd., Chesterfield, Tuesday, April 5, at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. If desired, contributions may be made to Mount Grace Convent (Pink Sisters) or Masses preferred. Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Monday, April 4, from 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.