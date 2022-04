Pruett, James M.

84, passed September 24, 2021 following a brief illness. Dear son of the late William & Ollie Pruett; beloved husband of 55 years to the late Marianne Pruett; loving father of Sandra A. Pruett & Steven (Bonnie) Pruett; special friend to Mary (Meg) Lemm. Services: Visitation, October 10, 4-8 p.m. at Hutchens Mortuary, Florissant. Funeral: October 11, 10 a.m. at same location. Interment Valhalla Cemetery with Military Honors.