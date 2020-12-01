Ambrose, James Robert

of Defiance, MO, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the age of 74. He was surrounded by his family and loved ones.

Jim was born in Ayer, Massachusetts on August 16th, 1946. His father was in the U.S. Army, so Jim's early years were spent in Germany with his family. His father was later stationed in New Jersey and then Virginia, where Jim attended ODU and began dancing ballet. He was in a number of productions at Ft. Monroe, VA and Old Dominion University (VA) where he graduated. He even danced the lead in the famed Nutcracker Suite.

Jim proudly served in the Navy and Navy Reserves, then obtained his Professional Engineering License. For nine years he served as State Fire Marshall for the state of Virginia. He then relocated to Missouri to join Code Consultants, Inc. in St. Louis, and became a partner with the firm. He was with CCI for more than thirty years, where he focused on fire protection code consultations with businesses and hospitals. He retired in 2012, and by 2014 boredom led him to Washington University in St. Louis, where he worked as fire safety systems manager.

When not working Jim could often be found on the tennis court.Tennis was a big part of his life, and he played several times a week from the time he was a teenager. He made many good friends through tennis, and competed in numerous tournaments through the years.

Cooking and entertaining were Jim's passion. He often held large get-togethers with family and friends; where he cooked gourmet meals for everyone. He also loved his post and beam home, which he and Skye built, and it became center stage for his entertaining. When visiting family in New Jersey, he would plan and cook elaborate meals for the eager extended family.

Jim is the beloved son of the late Marshall "Amby" and Agnes Ambrose. He is the loving domestic partner of Helen Bailey; devoted father of Lisa (Ryan) Smith and Jeffrey Liverman; father-in-law of James (Tracy) Simpson; cherished grandfather of Sean, Stephanie, Elaina and Ethan Simpson, Heather Beasley and Kendra Liverman; treasured great-grandfather of Warner McGlaughlin; dear brother of Peggy (Dennis) Schweikhardt and Judy (the late Bob) Brummer; dearest uncle of Bob (Sarah) Brummer, Keith (Erica) Brummer, Mark (Liz) Brummer, Brett Brummer, Chris Schweikhardt and Mike Schweikhardt. Jim is also survived by his former spouse, Vicki McKiel, and several great-nieces. Jim was preceded in death by his late wife, Pat "Skye" Ambrose-Rufkahr.

Jim was generous, kind, and caring. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jim's name to Defiance and O'Fallon Police & Ambulance.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Homes, 311 Wood St. O'Fallon MO 63366, where a Memorial Gathering will be held Thurs. Dec. 3, from 4:00-7:00pm. Contact (636) 240-2242 or visit Baue.com