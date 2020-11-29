Manion, James Robert

asleep in Jesus, Friday, November 20, 2020.

Loving husband of Mary E. Manion (nee Eggleston) and the late Susan M. Manion (nee Graeser); dear father of Laura (Jack) Kittrell, Mark (Bethany) Manion, and Amy (Jerry) Brookshire; beloved grandfather of Chris, Alex, Isaac, Sam, Emily, Joe, Grace, Abby, and Ethan; eldest brother of Linda (late husband Dick) Glynn, Richard (Carol) Manion, David (Kathleen) Manion; step-father of Laura (Brennan) Froeschner, David Frazier and Jake Frazier; step-grandfather of Ella; treasured uncle, brother-in-law, cousin, and friend. Jim was an amazing husband, father, math teacher, and football coach. He loved spending time with his family and friends and was an avid golfer. He touched many lives through his positive outlook on life and he will be missed by all who knew him.

Services: Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date at Schrader Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made in Jim's name to Lutheran High School North. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.