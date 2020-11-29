Menu
James Robert Manion
1943 - 2020
BORN
April 10, 1943
DIED
November 20, 2020

Manion, James Robert

asleep in Jesus, Friday, November 20, 2020.

Loving husband of Mary E. Manion (nee Eggleston) and the late Susan M. Manion (nee Graeser); dear father of Laura (Jack) Kittrell, Mark (Bethany) Manion, and Amy (Jerry) Brookshire; beloved grandfather of Chris, Alex, Isaac, Sam, Emily, Joe, Grace, Abby, and Ethan; eldest brother of Linda (late husband Dick) Glynn, Richard (Carol) Manion, David (Kathleen) Manion; step-father of Laura (Brennan) Froeschner, David Frazier and Jake Frazier; step-grandfather of Ella; treasured uncle, brother-in-law, cousin, and friend. Jim was an amazing husband, father, math teacher, and football coach. He loved spending time with his family and friends and was an avid golfer. He touched many lives through his positive outlook on life and he will be missed by all who knew him.

Services: Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date at Schrader Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made in Jim's name to Lutheran High School North. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Jim was our class president at Chaminade and again at Notre Dame, a man of many accomplishments who always showed a genuine interest in the rest of us. He lost a lovely wife at an early age; we were happy that he found another. His family is in my prayers.
David Wilmot
November 29, 2020
My husband Bob and I offer our deepest condolences to the Manion family. Although we didn't know him well, am sure that we missed an opportunity to know a very well respected wonderful man. A tough year for all, made
tougher by this loss.
Virginia Neitzel Kruse
Family
November 28, 2020