James M. Rogers
FUNERAL HOME
Buchholz Mortuary West
2211 Clarkson Rd
Chesterfield, MO

Rogers, James M.

entered into rest Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Beloved son of Richard W. and the late Virginia M. Rogers (nee Gessett), dear brother of Steven F. (Joan) Rogers, Barbara J. (David) Rexroat and David R. (Loree) Rogers. Our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation Sun., Jan 16, 2-4 p.m. Service Mon., Jan 17, 1 p.m. both at Newcomer Mortuary West, 2211 Clarkson Rd. (at Wilson), Chesterfield, MO 63017.

Donations in James' memory may be made to Willows Way, 800 Friedens Rd., St. Charles, MO 63303. Services by Buchholz Mortuary.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 13, 2022.
