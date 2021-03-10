Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
James Roggeveen

Roggeveen, James

age 78, Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, Saturday, March 6, 2021. Beloved husband of Linda (Hunn) Roggeveen and dear Father of Brian (Selena Moncrief); Grandfather of Lauren (Graham) Parle and Kelsey (Dillon) Shupp; "JimJim" to great Grandchildren; Sterling, Briar, Lucy and Olivia. Loving brother of the late John (Joan) Roggeveen.

Services: No Visitation due to COVID restrictions. Memorial Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, at Sacred Heart Church, Florissant. All welcome. Masks and social distancing required. Inurnment at Jefferson Barracks. For more info see hutchensfuneralhomes.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Church
Florissant, MO
We are so sorry to hear of your loss, know our thoughts & prayers are with the family.
Frank & Louise Koonce
March 11, 2021
