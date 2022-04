Schneller, James Linus

Lt. Col. (USAF Ret.) James Schneller of Puyallup, WA died

4/16/2021. He is survived by his wife Karen of 41 years, son Ben (Kim), and daughters Katie (Matt) and Ruth (Cliff) and 7 grandchildren, Kendall, Ryan, Luke, Andy, Eva, Henry & Grace.

Services: Funeral Mass at Christ Prince of Peace, Manchester, MO. For full obituary see www.hillfhpuyallup.com.